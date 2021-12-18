Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 4,496 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,931 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 27,007 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $48.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average of $48.93. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.03 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

