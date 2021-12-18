Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,544,000 after buying an additional 2,005,835 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Kroger by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,142,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,423,000 after buying an additional 1,473,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kroger by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after buying an additional 1,357,858 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth $51,766,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

NYSE KR opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.37. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KR. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Northcoast Research raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,196 shares of company stock worth $3,075,028. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.