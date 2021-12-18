Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 2,844 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531,426 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,610,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306,128 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,438,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,039 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,779,000 after acquiring an additional 636,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,757.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 472,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,719,000 after acquiring an additional 446,913 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $78.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.86 and a 200 day moving average of $76.79. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90.

