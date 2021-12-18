Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $163.05 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $132.50 and a 52 week high of $167.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

