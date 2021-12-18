Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,963,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 56.0% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 75.8% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 151,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,857,000 after buying an additional 22,427 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $89.12 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.75 and a twelve month high of $93.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.74 and its 200-day moving average is $89.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

