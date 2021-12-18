Naples Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,294 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 823.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.82. The company has a market cap of $169.79 billion, a PE ratio of 198.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

