Naples Global Advisors LLC Makes New $2 Million Investment in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 96,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

KIM stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

