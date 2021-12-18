Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 2,815 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 7.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.6% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 654,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,745,000 after acquiring an additional 10,417 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 30.2% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 13,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BCE during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,248,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,795,000 after acquiring an additional 52,948 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins raised their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.41.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.46. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7047 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 108.88%.

BCE Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.