Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 5,675 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 169,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 30,393 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 68,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 42,374 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $25.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.73. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average is $25.99.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NLOK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

