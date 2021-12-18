Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 673 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $169.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. CoreSite Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $173.57.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.60%.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $579,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock worth $821,210 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.21.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

