Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,194 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.0% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $50.62 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $205.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

