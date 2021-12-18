Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 894 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 172.4% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 54.3% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Shares of CBRL opened at $121.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.70.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.