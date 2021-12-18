Naples Global Advisors LLC Takes $1.66 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 123.4% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 147.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $45.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.89. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $45.18 and a 52 week high of $46.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.