Navcoin (NAV) Trading 1.1% Lower This Week

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 18th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $24.87 million and approximately $831,586.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000731 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003068 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000138 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00017899 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00010947 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,431,637 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.