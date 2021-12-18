Navellier & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 269.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,927 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in InMode were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in InMode by 5.5% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,059,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $100,271,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of InMode by 216.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $94,892,000 after buying an additional 685,466 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of InMode by 20.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 849,690 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $80,449,000 after buying an additional 146,830 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,675,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of InMode by 41.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,281 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $65,166,000 after buying an additional 201,600 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InMode has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $67.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.74. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $94.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.38 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.95% and a net margin of 46.06%. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

