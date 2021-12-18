Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €83.35 ($93.65).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €92.50 ($103.93) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NEM stock opened at €107.85 ($121.18) on Friday. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of €50.95 ($57.25) and a 1 year high of €116.15 ($130.51). The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €102.00 and a 200 day moving average of €84.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

