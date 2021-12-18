Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Short Interest Down 30.9% in November

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the November 15th total of 134,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 931.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEMTF remained flat at $$127.25 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.65. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $127.25.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEMTF. Stifel Nicolaus cut Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nemetschek currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.