Nerve Finance (NRV) One Day Volume Hits $481,943.00

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. In the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. Nerve Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and $481,943.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nerve Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0570 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nerve Finance Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Buying and Selling Nerve Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerve Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nerve Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

