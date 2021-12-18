Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Short Interest Update

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,964,500 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the November 15th total of 2,319,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,235.0 days.

Shares of NTOIF stock remained flat at $$49.81 during trading hours on Friday. 102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146. Neste Oyj has a one year low of $46.05 and a one year high of $77.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.37.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

