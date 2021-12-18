NetScientific (LON:NSCI) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $114.22

Shares of NetScientific plc (LON:NSCI) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 114.22 ($1.51) and traded as low as GBX 101.50 ($1.34). NetScientific shares last traded at GBX 104 ($1.37), with a volume of 12,911 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 114.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.81 million and a P/E ratio of -8.06.

About NetScientific (LON:NSCI)

NetScientific plc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed, early and mid stage investments. The firm focuses to invest in transformative biomedical and healthcare technologies focusing on digital health, diagnostics, and therapeutics sectors. It also prefers to invest in companies that significantly improve the health and well-being of people with chronic diseases.

