Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

STIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research cut Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair cut Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

In other Neuronetics news, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 7,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $41,324.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Cascella purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the second quarter worth $685,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the second quarter worth $328,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 29.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 26,594 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the second quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 11.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STIM stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.35. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Neuronetics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.