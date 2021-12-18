New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,466,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,863,226 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.08% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $151,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 500,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $2.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.88. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EDU. Morgan Stanley raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

