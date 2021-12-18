New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 1,489 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Churchill Downs worth $6,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Shares of CHDN opened at $219.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.15. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $175.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.667 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.89.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.