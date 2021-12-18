New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 1,489 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Churchill Downs worth $6,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CHDN opened at $219.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.15. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $175.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.667 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.82%.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.89.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
