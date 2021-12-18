New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 3,272 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of National Instruments worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NATI. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $399,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,007 shares of company stock worth $727,468 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $42.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 105.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.09. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.01%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

