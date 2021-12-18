New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 6,526 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Signet Jewelers worth $6,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1,856.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 113,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $83.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $25.64 and a 12 month high of $111.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.53.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $2,053,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $52,723.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,694. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.14.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

