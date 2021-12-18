New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Avis Budget Group worth $6,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 66.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $68,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $1,186,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,600 shares of company stock worth $16,388,012. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

CAR stock opened at $216.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $545.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.14.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $3.84. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays cut shares of Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

