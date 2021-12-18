New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of KBR worth $6,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KBR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,481,000. Cartenna Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 274,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 48,063 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,560 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,464,000. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KBR shares. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of KBR opened at $45.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.79. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

