New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 17,073 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,073 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of H&R Block worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in H&R Block by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

NYSE HRB opened at $23.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Gerard bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.