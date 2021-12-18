New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 3,200 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Science Applications International worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAIC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 3,600.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter worth about $69,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.62 and its 200 day moving average is $87.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 29.25%.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,105.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair cut shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

