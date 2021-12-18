New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 32,591 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,591 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Genpact worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in G. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 50.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,636,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 107.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 174.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,950,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,619,000 after buying an additional 1,238,985 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3,705.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,727,000 after buying an additional 594,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the second quarter worth about $26,952,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on G shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $50.68 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

