New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.09 Million Stock Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Ashland Global worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,925,000 after buying an additional 127,752 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,467,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,397,000 after buying an additional 1,947,757 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,892,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,113,000 after buying an additional 19,125 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,837,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,761,000 after buying an additional 110,133 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,951,000 after purchasing an additional 103,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Argus lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

NYSE:ASH opened at $103.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.05 and its 200 day moving average is $92.84. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.93 and a 12 month high of $110.74.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

