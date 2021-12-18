New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.38 Million Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of TEGNA worth $6,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $977,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $641,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,249,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,045,000 after acquiring an additional 230,916 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 686,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,930,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,189,000 after acquiring an additional 833,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $18.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.18%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

