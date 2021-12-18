New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.41 Million Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,385 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of New York Community Bancorp worth $6,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.69 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.