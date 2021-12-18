New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.56 Million Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of LCI Industries worth $6,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LCII. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 344.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.60.

Shares of LCII opened at $151.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.51. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $122.99 and a 52 week high of $163.33.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

In other news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

