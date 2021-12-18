New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.68 Million Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $6,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,604,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,680,000 after acquiring an additional 138,641 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,157,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,966,000 after acquiring an additional 14,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,930,000 after acquiring an additional 65,148 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 973,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,039,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 803,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,032,000 after purchasing an additional 47,310 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $127.91 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.09 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber acquired 5,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

