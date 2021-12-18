New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.73 Million Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Universal Display worth $6,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $153.87 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $139.83 and a 12 month high of $262.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The company had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLED. Cowen cut their price objective on Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.70.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

