New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.91 Million Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,455 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of CDK Global worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $40.54 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.97.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 119.09%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

CDK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDK Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

