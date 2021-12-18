New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.94 Million Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Cirrus Logic worth $6,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 86,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 3,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $336,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,630 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRUS. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America lowered Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.83 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $88.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.08.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.