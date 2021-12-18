New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Harley-Davidson worth $6,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,910,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,374,000 after acquiring an additional 233,330 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 12.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,837,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,948,000 after purchasing an additional 984,373 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 21.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,847,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,125,000 after purchasing an additional 852,376 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,845,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,037,000 after purchasing an additional 109,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,824,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,257,000 after purchasing an additional 263,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.51.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $36.41 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average is $40.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

