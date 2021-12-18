New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of ICU Medical worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 14,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ICUI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $230.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.15. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.39 and a 1-year high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $336.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

