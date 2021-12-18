New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Medpace worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 13,962.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter worth $105,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $214.87 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.74 and a one year high of $231.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total value of $2,091,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $1,252,700.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,864 shares of company stock worth $24,127,649 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.