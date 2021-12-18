New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 493.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,785 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.22% of Visteon worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Visteon by 12.4% during the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Visteon by 231.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Visteon by 88.7% during the second quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 10.2% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 4.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VC opened at $106.48 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $91.61 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 107.56 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $238,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.91.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

