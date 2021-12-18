New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Meritage Homes worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 128.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

In other news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $561,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,436,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,275,963. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH opened at $112.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.22. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.