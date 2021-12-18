New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of Matson worth $6,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the third quarter worth approximately $434,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Matson by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Matson by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth $1,036,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter worth $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $81.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.41 and a 1-year high of $94.54.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.46%.

In other news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $421,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 7,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $636,936.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,737 shares of company stock worth $4,387,082. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

