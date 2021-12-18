New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 10,257 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Lear worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth $432,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Lear by 2.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Lear by 73.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Lear by 8.8% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 10.9% during the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 82,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 8,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America cut Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI raised Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.13.

LEA stock opened at $174.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.81 and a 200-day moving average of $171.52. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.77 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

