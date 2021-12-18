New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,272 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of MSA Safety worth $6,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 35.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total value of $8,519,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 5,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total transaction of $785,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,270 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,182. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSA. Sidoti upgraded MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of MSA opened at $142.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.69 and a 200-day moving average of $157.20. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 0.94. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $140.21 and a one year high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.34 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

