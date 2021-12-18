New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,715 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Agree Realty worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $266,241,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,523,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,127,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,326,000 after acquiring an additional 896,061 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,472,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,213,000 after acquiring an additional 726,359 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,238,000 after acquiring an additional 432,463 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.69.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.35 per share, with a total value of $34,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 20,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,373,090.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 30,793 shares of company stock worth $2,081,126. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADC opened at $67.22 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.54 and its 200-day moving average is $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.55%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

