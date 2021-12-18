New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,826 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Clean Harbors worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,856,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 300,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after acquiring an additional 136,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $54,937.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $209,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,621 shares of company stock valued at $473,772. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLH. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CJS Securities upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $96.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.69. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.65 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.70.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

