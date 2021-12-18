New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 45,355 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,355 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of United States Steel worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth about $541,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X opened at $23.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.52. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.