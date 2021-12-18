New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 8,635 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of HollyFrontier worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HFC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.11.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $31.98 on Friday. HollyFrontier Co. has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average of $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

